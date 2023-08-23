Fresh plans to build affordable homes on farmland put forward

Old Croft Road, Walton on the Hill. Photo: Google

Touch Developments’ bid to build 40 properties on land off Old Croft Road, Walton on the Hill, was refused permission in February.

Council officers said it would “undermine community cohesion” because of its excessive scale and lack of connection with surrounding development and result in the encroachment of urban development into the rural farmland setting of Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

And the highways authority objected on the grounds of distance from the nearest bus stops and “poor pedestrian connectivity”.

There were also more than 90 objections from members of the public, who said there was “no demonstrable need for affordable housing in the area”. Other concerns included lack of pedestrian access, increase in traffic and safety of children using nearby playing fields.

Touch Developments has now submitted a new application to build 36 homes on land off Old Croft Road, A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “Thirty-two of the units are affordable and four units are market custom/self build plot.

“These will be a mixture of bungalows and two storey affordable units. Four of the eight bungalows will meet accessible home standard.