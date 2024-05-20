56 adorable photos as dogs and owners soak up the sun on Great British Dog Walk at Weston Park

The Great British Dog Walk, now in its ninth year, is a fun-filled series of springtime weekend walks in 13 locations across the UK throughout March, April, May and June. It will be heading to Aberdeenshire next for its final event of the year.

The walk returned to Weston Park on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on Sunday, for the second time.

Hundreds of walkers of all ages, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, took part for the benefit of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important sounds.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to help change the lives of deaf people.

The event consisted of a shorter family-friendly walk of 3km and a longer scenic walk of 7km, making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and do some exercise for a good cause.

There were lots of fun and games throughout the day, with visitors exploring the wider grounds, gardens and exhibitions of Weston Park with their furry friends.

It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no central government funding.

Photo: Tim Thursfield

