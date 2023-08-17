Tamworth council installs bollards to halt unauthorised encampments

The bollards

The bollards, costing £3,500, are part of the council’s cabinet members’ priorities to prevent unauthorised encampments at the town’s parks and open spaces, and to reduce the costly process of removing and clearing up after an unauthorised encampment.

Tjhey have been placed at at Dorado, Dace and Grayling and councillor Martin Summers, Tamworth Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Environmental Health and Community Partnerships, said: “In tackling unauthorised encampments over recent months, Tamworth Borough Council has taken swift and robust action, using all the legal powers available. We are now taking steps to reduce the unauthorised access to our open spaces with the controlled use of bollards.

“We continue to implement the Staffordshire Community Safety Partnership protocol for Tamworth communities, while respecting and balancing the rights of those living at the unauthorised encampments.”