Watch sales exceed £35,000 at Staffordshire auction

Ben Winterton looks at the watches

Dozens of vintage, luxury, prestige, niche and retro timepieces went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Monday.

They included collections of wristwatches from Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield, with highlights ranging from a reference 221.021 1815 UP/DOWN model by A. Lange & Söhne selling at £10,500 to a vintage Omega Seamaster chronograph, selling at £2,500.

A. Lange & Söhne sold £10,500

A ‘racing red’ Michael Schumacher special edition Omega Speedmaster in the Tamworth collection sold at £2,000 and a Breguet Classique wristwatch from the Sutton Coldfield client made £4,400.

Further highlights included an IWC Schaffhausen Mark XII, sold at £2,900, and a Glashütte Original, sold at £2,800.

Other collector’s timepieces included a 1970s Aquastar Regate regatta watch with a countdown timer selling at £700 and a vintage Omega LED ‘time computer’, sold at £420.

Omega Seamaster chronograph sold £2,500

The sale also featured models by Hamilton, Tag Heuer, Tudor, Oris, Seiko and Zenith.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said: “This auction really chimed with watch connoisseurs from all over the world, with hundreds watching the lots online and placing early bids before the sale got underway.

“The live auction saw a huge amount of interest from people online, in the room and bidding over the telephone, with some fantastic hammer prices achieved for our clients.

“Ranging from a detailed assembly of niche and unusual timepieces to a collection of stunning prestige luxury watches, the sale featured pieces from a handful of private watch collections totalling in excess of £35,000.”