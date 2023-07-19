Carnival Windrush to celebrate migrants who helped rebuild the UK after Second World War

Black Voices are an African diaspora and all-female a cappella quintet, globally celebrated for their unique form of singing in the black oral tradition.

Carnival Windrush is coming to the National Memorial Arboretum in the National Forest in Staffordshire on August 6.

Carnival Windrush celebrates the legacy of HMT Empire Windrush which arrived on UK shores from the Caribbean 75 years ago, and the significant role the ‘Windrush Generation’ played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

Created in collaboration with female a cappella quintet Black Voices, associate partners of the Arboretum, the day-long free event promises to captivate visitors with its poetry, invigorating music, soulful songs and mesmerising dances.

Hosted by BBC WM's Nikki Tapper, Carnival Windrush will feature carnival-themed arts and crafts, a colourful carnival procession, steelpan workshops, and captivating performances by Black Voices, ACE Dance and Music, the Notebenders, the Reggaelators, and many other talented artists.

Nikki Tapper, host of Carnival Windrush, said: “Carnival Windrush will be a fantastic celebration of the legacy, tenacity, resilience, style and poise of the pioneering migrants from the Caribbean who were invited to this country to assist with reconstruction in the wake of the Second World War.

“It is an honour and a blessing to be hosting this event at the National Memorial Arboretum, which is such a fitting and significant location, focused on remembering those who have sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of defending freedom and creating opportunities for the people of this country.”

During Carnival Windrush, the ‘Windrush Pioneers’, a group of Windrush migrants and their descendants, nominated by care homes and community centres to represent the broader community, will participate in a moment of thanksgiving and reflection.

The poignant moment will be an opportunity for everyone to contemplate how the Windrush Generation has helped shape modern Britain.

The event will provide colour and vibrant performances

The Carnival Windrush programme also boasts a highly anticipated premiere performance by the 'Sounds of Windrush' massed schools choir, a project facilitated by Black Voices.

Over an eight-week period, the talented quintet has collaborated with schools across the Midlands to help pupils explore the profound story of the Windrush Generation through the power of music and song.

Carol Pemberton MBE, founder of a cappella quintet Black Voices, said: “Those who migrated on board HMT Empire Windrush, to help rebuild the economy after World War II, have paved the way for today's Black Britons.

“I am one of ten children to parents of the Windrush Generation.

"It is because of their journey that I have been able to travel every continent and perform before royalty and presidents as part of Black Voices.

"It has been wonderful to introduce hundreds of school pupils from across the Midlands to the dreams, ambition and resilience of the Windrush pioneers.

"Every culture and community deserves space to celebrate lives lived and commemorate lives lost, and music can play a unique role in remembrance through its ability to connect people to themselves and to others.”

Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum Lead, said: “We are bringing carnival colours, music and sounds to the Arboretum as we celebrate and commemorate the resilience, contributions and cultural impact of the Windrush generation on the identity and history of Britain.

“Sharing incredible stories of service and sacrifice has always been at the heart of the Arboretum’s activity programme, so we are particularly keen to hear how students have engaged with inspirational and moving stories from the Windrush generation in their own classrooms as part of our workshops led by Black Voices.”

Entry into the Arboretum, and Carnival Windrush is free, though advance booking is recommended to guarantee entry and save on parking.