Busker amplifier and bird feeding bans proposed in review

Stafford's Market Square

The current Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering areas of Stafford Borough already restrict activities such as boozing on the street, riding bikes through pedestrianised areas and “chugging”, which involves fund-raisers seeking bank details from passers-by to make regular charity donations.

Other measures restrict the number of dogs one person can walk or exclude the animals from public places such as play areas. The current orders, put in place by Stafford Borough Council, are due to expire later this year and the authority is now looking to renew them.

Additional restrictions are also being proposed for Stafford and Stone town centres in response to issues raised by residents, businesses and visitors. These include busking with amplifiers – and those without an amplifier will not be allowed to busk on consecutive days or more than three days a week.

People will not be allowed to feed birds in the town centres or other public open spaces. And barbecues will also be banned from these public areas.

A report to the council’s cabinet said: “The existing order has been successful and has reduced the complaints received on matters covered in the order. As the existing PSPO has been successful, we wish to extend it, to cover further issues on which we have received complaints to deal with these issues and make the town centres and open spaces safer and more attractive places to visit.

“To date over 80 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) have been issued for breaches of the current PSPO. Given the ambitious plans for the town centre, and the desire to increase footfall it is important that anti-social behaviour doesn’t undermine the investment and have a detrimental effect on the town.

“Many businesses within the town centres have identified certain behaviours having a negative impact on their trade and support enforcement action being taken to address such behaviour. For example, most of the complaints in Stafford town centre regarding busking have come from the businesses (and) businesses in Stone High Street have also complained that vehicles driving through the pedestrianised zone have a direct negative impact on them.”

Cabinet members gave the go-ahead on Thursday (July 6) for a public consultation to take place on proposed PSPO changes. They also approved use of CCTV when issuing Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to those caught breaching the orders.

Councillor Jill Hood, cabinet member for community, speaking before Thursday’s meeting, said: “We have a refurbished Market Square in Stafford starting to take shape, we have work on a fantastic £1.5m redevelopment of Westbridge Park underway, and we have a scheme to improve the appearance on the approach and the entrance to Stafford Railway Station – which demonstrates our commitment to help our areas thrive. But if we want our residents to use our towns, if we want new businesses to open in our towns, if we want visitors to come to the borough to shop, meet friends or family and stay for a drink or something to eat, we need to make the conditions right for them to do so – and that means listening to what local people are telling us.