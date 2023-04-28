Bargain Hunt's coronation special to feature Lichfield

Bargain Hunt visited The Lichfield Auction Centre in February to film the Coronation Special. Pictured with auctioneer Richard Winterton are presenter Christina Trevanion and experts Roo Irvine and Raj Bisram. (Photo: Richard Winterton Auctioneers)

Presented by Christina Trevanion, the episode will be broadcast the day before the official coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

The Bargain Hunt Coronation Special features auction scenes filmed with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, on February 28.

Experts Roo Irvine and Raj Bisram guide the Blue and Red teams in the programme, which will be screened at 12.15pm on BBC One on May 5.

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after the transmission date.

Lichfield auctioneer Richard Winterton features in the programme, giving his thoughts on items acquired by the teams before yielding the gavel at auction.

“It was wonderful to be hosting Bargain Hunt again at The Lichfield Auction Centre,” he said.

“There was lots of exciting auction action as the Red and Blue teams battled it out so tune in to BBC One on Friday or catch up on iPlayer to celebrate the coronation Bargain Hunt style.”