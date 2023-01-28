Staffordshire owl sanctuary reopens after four-month closure due to bird flu outbreak

Volunteer Brandon Clark with Ziggy the Eurasian Eagle Owl happy to welcome visitors back

The Owl Experience Rescue Sanctuary, in Haughton, had to close for four months amid the outbreak to protect its 45 birds.

But now the site - which has falcons, hawks and barn owls - has since reopened on January 19 to the joy of owner Andrew Campbell.

Mr Campbell, from Tamworth, said: "Every time we close the gates it is money lost. I am delighted that we have re-opened. It is a lovely place to visit and is well worth the trip."

The 50-year-old has been running the sanctuary, along with its volunteers, since it opened 11 years ago.

And the charity has launched a fundraiser in an attempt to raise money to help rescue more birds - raising £730 out of its £1,500 goal, so far.

Visitors to the rescue and rehabilitation centre are invited to come along and learn about the birds, and are even given the opportunity to hold one themselves.

The sanctuary also run a "hoots hotel", allowing people to leave their owls in safe-hands whilst they are away on holiday, as well as a wedding service whereby bird fanatics can feature the creatures in their wedding photos.