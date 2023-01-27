Industrial building could make way for flats in Stone

The building at Mount Road Industrial Estate. Photo: Google

Plans have been submitted to Stafford Borough Council to construct a new building containing six flats at Mount Road Industrial Estate.

If the application is approved three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats are earmarked for the new development, which would be located opposite mini pub The Borehole. A planning statement submitted as part of the application said the development would regenerate a vacant brownfield site in the town.

A Mount Road resident said: “There are a number of features we like about the proposed development, including the use of a vacant building, along with the construction of a pavement. This fits in with Stone Neighbourhood Plan’s aim to improve pedestrian accessibility, and will benefit many as Mount Road is used by school children twice daily.

“Stafford Borough Council has already identified the location for the proposed development as an area susceptible to groundwater flooding. Surface water flows downhill, collecting in lower lying areas.

“Below the proposed development are surface water drains and sewers, which are the main source of flooding of homes. With the Stone Neighbourhood Plan also identifying the risk of overwhelmed drains and sewers in the vicinity, the consequences of flooding need to be considered more thoroughly.

“Finally, there will obviously be considerable impact to local residents during the demolition process and the building of the flats. Please confirm that there will be no working during weekends or during the night on this development.”

Stone Town Council members raised no objections to the plans at their latest meeting. But they called on the borough council “to note comments made by neighbouring residents who are concerned about the implications on drainage and flooding which could be exacerbated by residential property.”