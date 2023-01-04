Notification Settings

Former road safety worker denies conspiracy to avoid speeding penalties

By Deborah Hardiman

Three people have denied allegations of conspiring to avoid speeding ticket penalties.

Stafford Crown Court
Stafford Crown Court

Samantha Halden Evans, 35, an operative for Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, pleaded not guilty to four offences relating to misconduct in public office, conspiracy and perverting the course of justice.

The case relates to matters between 2017 and 2021.

Wayne Riley, 40, and Nikki Baker, 34, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy.

The matter heard at Staffordshire Crown Court on Wednesday was adjourned for the trial in October.

Evans and Riley, of Hammersley Hayes Road, Cheadle; and Baker, of Brentwood Grove, Werrington, were all granted unconditional bail.

Judge John Edwards said: "I'm adjourning the trial until October 23. I'm sure that you will attend, but if you don't it will be heard in your absence."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

