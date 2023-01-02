Staffordshire Fire Service recruiting on-call firefighters

Applicants need to be over 18-years-old and live near a Staffordshire fire station as when an emergency arises they will need to respond immediately.

A Staffordshire Fire Service spokesman said: "The role of an on-call firefighter is unique. You will be a crucial part of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as your local community.

"While this role is unpredictable, it is also exciting and rewarding so we are looking for anyone over 18-years-old with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn new skills.

"Someone who wants to make a valuable and worthwhile contribution to your community who live or work close to your local fire station."

On-call firefighters are given full training to ensure they can provide effective and efficient service at an emergency.

The journey to be a competent firefighter will take three years. During these three years, our on-call firefighters will be given all the relevant training including how to handle ladders and hoses, breathing apparatus, road traffic collisions and first aid.