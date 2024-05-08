Watch: Rubbish left on one site and caravans set across another as travellers set up camp

The residents on Cherry Tree Avenue in Yew Tree in Walsall and Beaconside Road in Charlemont Farm in West Bromwich have seen the green areas near their home taken over by caravans after travellers moved into the area.

More than 50 caravans were believed to have set up on Delves Common in Yew Tree on Sunday night, with tyre marks clearly visible on the grass verges next to Cherry Tree Avenue, and were seen on the site until Tuesday night.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday that the travellers had been served with notice to leave by the event, otherwise enforcement action would be taken.

Tyre tracks were visible from where the caravans had driven

A local woman, who asked not to be named, confirmed that the caravans had begun disappearing off the common around 6pm, with the last one leaving about two hours later, and spoke about her feelings about the travellers being there.

She said: "I saw them leaving rubbish on the field and hearing angry shouting in at least one of the caravans, plus some of them were going into the bushes and using it as a toilet.

"I was absolutely devastated when I saw them on the field and what really annoyed me was that my grandson has an electric quad bike that police told him he can't use on there, but they seemed to just let the travellers onto the field.

"It's all the mess they've left behind and I want to know who's going to clean that up afterwards."

Other residents commented on the noise coming from the caravans and the travellers, with two residents saying that there were lights flashing and generators running all night, as well as saying that no one in the local area could access the field.

Bags of rubbish were left on the site at Delves Common

One resident said: "It was a bit of a surprise when I looked out and saw them out there and the biggest things is that they were very noisy and were leaving rubbish everywhere.

"Also, there are children who play on that field, but couldn't access it due to them being there, as well as dog walkers not being able to use that field, and while they didn't cause trouble, I felt like I had to keep a closer eye on my house."

Another resident said: "I was really surprised to see them as it had been years since we've had caravans on the common and there were so many of them on there.

"I sleep in the front bedroom and I was getting lights flashing in all night and I could hear the generators buzzing during the night, so it was very disturbing at times.

"They were also taking over the green, which is used by kids and dog walkers and families, and they've left a lot of mess, which is just awful as it feels like the taxpayers are going to be the ones paying for it."

Residents spoke about rubbish being left, noise and shouting over two nights

While the residents on Delves Common were left to deal with rubbish left over by the travellers and clean up the area, residents living around the playing fields in Charlemont Farm in West Bromwich were waking up to an encampment on the playing fields.

More than 50 caravans were visible on the land near Camberley Rise and Beaconside Road on the morning of Thursday, spread across the playing fields which are used by the community and by Bustleholme Football Club.

There was also a police presence on the field, with at least two vans on site and a number of officers either talking to the travellers or standing at the edge of the field.

Some of the children from the caravans appeared to have turned on a tap on the outside of Bustleholme Football Club and were spraying a hose around the area until being confronted by a resident, at which point, they ran back towards the caravans.

That resident, who asked not to be named, voiced her anger at what the children were doing and the disruption the caravans were causing.

Residents said they were unhappy at the presence of the caravans

She said: "I can't believe they've been able to get onto the club's land and turn on that tap as they are wasting so much water and they just don't seem to care.

"I saw the caravans this morning and was shocked to see them there, so this is just the worst bit and I think the police should be doing something about it."

Further down the road, a group of people were gathered in the Church of Saint Mary Magdalene, which overlooks the playing fields and which the caravans appeared to have driven past to get on the fields as there were visible tyre marks in the grass.

The travellers had then moved to Charlemont Playing Fields in West Bromwich

Two of the people in the church were residents in the area and said they were disappointed to see the travellers on the site.

One resident said: "I've been told it was the same travellers who were in Walsall earlier this week and it's been a shock to see so many of them out there on the field.

"I thought there was a policy within Sandwell Council that you weren't allowed to stay in a camp like this, but I've seen the police and I don't think they're even doing that much to make them move."

Children from the encampment were seen spraying a hose from a nearby football club

Another said: "The trouble is that when they go, they're going to leave so much mess and I think the council have got to pick it all up.

"The amount of mess being left is disgraceful and if feels like people can't leave their cars or their valuables on show as there's the risk of them getting stolen."

West Midlands Police, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council have been approached for a comment.