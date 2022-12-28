Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Six men arrested over attempted burglaries in Staffordshire

By Thomas ParkesStaffordshirePublished:

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after two incidents took place in Burntwood, police said.

Four men had been spotted attempting to break into two separate businesses in the area before getting into a red Mercedes Sprinter van.

Nothing was reported stolen, but officers – who were called to a premises off New Road at 9pm on Tuesday, later stopped a vehicle.

It matched the description and was halted on Hospital Road in Burntwood at around 9.40pm. A sledge hammer, balaclavas and gloves were seized by officers.

Two 22-year-old men, both of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

A 44-year-old man, from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal and driving whilst disqualified.

A further three men, aged 21, 23 and 31, all from Dagenham, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

All six men remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 640 of December 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News