Six men arrested over attempted burglaries in Staffordshire

Four men had been spotted attempting to break into two separate businesses in the area before getting into a red Mercedes Sprinter van.

Nothing was reported stolen, but officers – who were called to a premises off New Road at 9pm on Tuesday, later stopped a vehicle.

It matched the description and was halted on Hospital Road in Burntwood at around 9.40pm. A sledge hammer, balaclavas and gloves were seized by officers.

Two 22-year-old men, both of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

A 44-year-old man, from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal and driving whilst disqualified.

A further three men, aged 21, 23 and 31, all from Dagenham, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

All six men remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 640 of December 27.