Police warn about parcel deliveries being stolen in Staffordshire

Be careful where parcels get delivered to

With the January sales approaching many people will be ordering goods online and having them delivered to our homes.

Last week a camera was stolen from a parcel left in the Trinity Fields area of Stafford and a parcel was stolen from outside of an address in Doxey.

Stafford Local Policing Commander, Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, said: “If delivered to your doorstep and left unattended, they can be easily stolen by opportunist thieves.

"With much more people choosing to shop online, it has presented thieves an opportunity to target parcels.

“This type of crime is preventable, and we’re asking everyone to do all that they can to stop this crime happening.

“Ask for your deliveries to be diverted to trusted neighbours or friends if you’re are not going to be home. If this isn’t possible, attempt to rearrange to a time when you know you will be in or choose to collect it instead.