Wombourne residents will soon be able to use a site in Dudley after the Wombourne Recycling Centre was found to be unsafe due to subsidence in March.

The centre on Botterham Lane, which was developed on a former quarry, closed after severe subsidence was discovered near what used to be the quarry fence.

Now, it has been announced that the site will remain closed while technical experts identify the best way to deal with the issues, but there are hopes the site's southern section could open at the end of this month.

In the meantime, residents of the area will be able to use the nearby Dudley Recycling Centre, on Birmingham Street, Stourbridge.

Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We have worked hard behind the scenes with Dudley Borough Council to find a practical solution for South Staffordshire residents needing somewhere to dispose of their household waste.

"I am very pleased that we have come to an agreement as a temporary measure until we are confident we can safely reopen Wombourne Recycling Centre."

Residents with a qualifying South Staffordshire postcode will be able to book a 10-minute slot online to access the site, with a full list of eligible postcodes being published on the council website.

Councillor Tagg added: "We are pulling out all the stops to reopen the Wombourne site with resident and staff safety remaining our number one priority.

"We are actively working with technical specialists to look to reopen the southern section of the site and I hope to bring more news on this over the coming weeks."