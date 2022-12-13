Notification Settings

Comedian Mark Steel bringing tour to Stourbridge and Stafford

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Comedian Mark Steel is bringing his national tour An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning to Stafford and Stourbridge next year.

Mark Steel

The renowned comedian, who is a regular on Radio 4, is at Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on Thursday, February 16 and on Sunday, April 2 at Stourbridge Town Hall.

The comedian explained every show will be different as he will commentating on whatever is going on in Stafford or Stourbridge the day of the show.

He said: "And this is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show.

"So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day."

