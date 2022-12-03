Police help giant 100 metre 500 tonne wide load negotiate Staffordshire's roads

The 500 tonne load before setting off through Staffordshire

The giant heavy machinery needed six police bikers to escort it safely to its destination in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday, and several roads were closed so the convoy could use both lanes.

Staffordshire Police Road Traffic Unit tweeted a picture of the giant load.

They said: "Today's load will be moving shortly. It weighs in at just over 500 tonnes. Just under 100m long. 6 Police Bikes for escort.

"There will be some delays and short road closures as we go."

Updating motorists throughout Saturday morning and afternoon.

Motorists were forced to wait as the load passed

The team tweeted at midday: "Load has cleared Stafford and in its way to Stone. Where will go wrong side of the A34 at Walton Island all the way to Darlaston Island where it will return to the correct side up to Trentham."

The giant convoy stopped at Trentham around midday before embarking on the final leg.

The convoy stopped in Trentham, Staffordshire

The police tweeted: "We will be leaving Trentham shortly and continuing on the A34 North towards Hanford and then Newcastle. Delays and closures while we negotiate Newcastle Town past the Bus Station and left back onto the A34 and North to Talke.

The impressive sight of the convoy excited some Staffordshire residents. Rob Harrison said: "Anyone know where this is now? Just trying to catch it with a excited toddler."