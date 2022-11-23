Birds to be culled after flu case found in Staffordshire village

Bird flu has been found in Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council has set up protection surveillance zones to stop the spread of the disease.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is dealing with the bird flu outbreak in Wheaton Aston, a village nine miles south west of Stafford, and will be enforcing the zones.

All the birds at the commercial property will be killed to stop the spread of the disease.

A council spokesman said: "Alert. We need your help to reduce the spread of bird flu. There are cases in Staffordshire, including one at a commercial property near Wheaton Aston.

"Protection and surveillance zones have been set up to help contain the disease."

Another case has been found in Warwickshire.

A DEFRA spokesman said: "Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry on November 20.

"The following disease control zones are in place around the premises: 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone

"All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled."

DEFRA is taking the outbreak of bird flu seriously and people who do not follow the rules of the zones will be punished.

On its website Defra said: "If you do not follow the rules you will put your birds at risk of bird flu and they may die.

Bird flu could spread to other premises and areas. You may also be fined and spend up to six months in prison.