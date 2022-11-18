Olly Murs among the talent heading for country estate festival

Olly Murs will headline the final night at Trentham Live!

Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire will present four days of music, featuring a host of artists, all taking place on the grounds of the estate on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent between Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 20.

The four-day show, called Trentham Live, will be headlined on the final night by Olly Murs and more acts are set to announced over the next few months leading up to the event.

The four-day event will bring thousands of people to Trentham for the event

Kerrie Pope, head of Events at Trentham said, “Following on from last year’s successful event, we are really excited about 2023.

"It’s an incredible line up and we know that people will really enjoy an exciting weekend of live music, fun and feasting in our unique historic setting.

"There’s an electric atmosphere at Trentham Live and it’s amazing to see the festival get bigger and bigger each year as friends and families come together to party.

"We are delighted to have Olly Murs on board to finish off the weekend in style”.