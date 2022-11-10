Notification Settings

Three arrested in dramatic police swoop on cloned VW Golf tracked just 30 minutes after robbery

By Nathan RoweStaffordshirePublished:

Three people have been arrested after being caught in a car that had been used in a robbery just half an hour earlier.

Three people were arrested in total
The group's cloned VW Golf was tracked by West Midlands Police Traffic Unit after it was used in a robbery in Staffordshire.

Just half an hour later, the group had been detained after being spotted on the M6 motorway.

Aerial images of the arrest

Images of the arrest show how police blocked the vehicle to avoid any pursuit taking place.

The operation was a joint effort between West Midlands Police Traffic Unit, Central Motorway Police Group and National Police Air Service.

A spokesperson for the traffic unit said: "This cloned VW Golf was used in a robbery in Staffordshire only half an hour before we saw it on the M6 motorway.

"Great team work between us, Central Motorway Police Group and National Police Air Service resulted in a pursuit being avoided and all three occupants being arrested."

