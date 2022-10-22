Notification Settings

Got a log burner? Here's how to use it safely after blaze breaks out at home

By Thomas Parkes

Fire chiefs have warned people of the dangers posed by log burners and how they can stay safe and warm over winter – after a property caught fire.

Crews in Staffordshire attended the property on Colclough Lane, Sandyford, just before 6.40pm on Thursday following reports of a log burner fire.

One breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured but the blaze could have been prevented, chiefs say.

It is believed the fire was caused accidentally as a result of a candle being placed on top of the log burner.

Kelly Rafferty, prevent delivery lead at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “If you are burning wood, make sure that it is completely dried. Don’t burn unseasoned, wet, soft or tanalised wood as they leave greater tar deposits which increases the chimney fire risk.

"Please ensure combustibles are stored safely including seasoned logs and avoid storing these next to burners and open fires due to the radiated heat increasing the likelihood of them catching fire

“We attend numerous chimney fires every year. By having regular inspections and cleaning, these fires can be prevented.”

Kelly also advises on how residents can stay warm at home safely this winter. She added: “To avoid accidental ignition, store wood, and other fuel away from the fire or stove.

“If you’re burning wood, make sure that it’s completely dried out and always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers.

“Never use petrol or paraffin to light your fire and leave matches and lighters out of reach of children- consider buying child resistant lighters and match boxes to reduce the risk.

“Make sure you choose the correct size appliance for your room (seek advice for this) and always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on fuel loading and air flow if you have a stove.

“And always ensure good quality fuel is used- more information about how to buy the correct fuel can be found on the HETAS website.”

