Support available for Staffordshire families struggling with cost of living pressures

Staffordshire County Council’s ‘Here to Help’ campaign and dedicated webpages have information and advice with things like childcare funding, paying bills, food and essentials and staying warm.

Access to the online benefits checker along with Information on other council projects such as the Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme and the Pre-Loved School Uniform Market are also available.

For families with young children, the local children’s centre can also provide information along with signposting to local services and organisations. Many children’s centres also provide activities during the half-term holiday that can be accessed free of charge.

The county council is also planning on making £20 vouchers available to families with children who receive benefits related free school meals, Think 2 and early years pupil premium funding to help with the costs of shopping.

The Education Support Fund supermarket vouchers are being funded as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund, with 27,000 children receiving a voucher.

Some working parents who are accessing a childminder, nursery or preschool and pay for childcare, could receive support of up to £2,000 each year towards the costs through the tax free childcare scheme. This increases to £4,000 if the child has a disability.

For families on a low income with a two-year-old, they could go to a childminder, pre-school or nursery for up to 15 hours of funded childcare per week.

Eligible families include those on certain benefits, children who receive disability support, foster children or a parent who is a care leaver.

All three and four-year-olds are entitled to 15 hours per week of funded childcare, while some working families could receive an additional 15 hours up to 30 hours per week to the value of 1,140 hours per year.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We know that many families are worried about the rising cost of living and extra financial pressures but I would like to reassure them that there is practical and financial support available.

“Our children’s centres can provide advice and signposting to local families whether that’s sorting funding for childcare or activities to keep kids occupied over the half term break. Staff can also provide information and signposting for anyone struggling with their finances.”

Libraries have also teamed up with Morrison’s supermarket and Lakeland Dairies in a project to offer families a free hot drink when they visit certain libraries.

As well as serving the hot brews, staff and volunteers at Perton, Burton, Leek, Newcastle, Stafford, Cannock and Uttoxeter libraries will be taking the opportunity to let people know about the range of services, activities and support available in their library.

The Pre-Loved School Uniform Market is another project run by the libraries service that is helping families with school age children.

The project, available in Cannock and Stafford, allows families to pick up items of school clothing to help support them with their children’s school uniform needs.

The market stocks school trousers, skirts, shirts, ties and branded school sweatshirts.