Staffordshire lollipop lady helps launch drive for more patrols

Wendy Duncan

The 53-year-old has been helping children cross the roads safely for 12 years. She is now sharing her love for the job as part of a drive to recruit more staff in Staffordshire communities.

“Being a lollipop lady is brilliant and I absolutely love it. It’s a great thing to do and helps keep me feeling young, fit and active. My favourite part is seeing the children in the morning and making them smile.

"This is always a joy and knowing that I’m helping them get to and from school safely is a rewarding experience. Over the years, I’ve got to know many of the children and families too, and watching them grow up into young adults themselves is great.

“There’s no experience necessary as full training and the uniform and lollipop are provided. It’s only a couple of hours a day too which means you can fit other commitments around it or even other jobs or hobbies. It also feels good knowing that you’re giving something back to your local community,” she explains.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “Our army of around 230 school crossing patrol officers provide an invaluable service keeping our children safe on the way to and from school.

“We have husband and wife teams, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons and generations of families who have handed down the trade.

“Most people can be a lollipop person, there’s no age limit and you don’t need to have any experience or qualifications. Having good communication skills and being friendly and reliable is helpful.

“We do have a number of vacancies right across the county so I’d encourage people who think it’s for them to have a look and apply."

The county's youngest school crossing patrol officers is aged 23. Many of the patrol staff have worked for the service for up to 40 years. The pay starts at £9.79 per hour and there are vacancies right across the county.