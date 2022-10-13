Warning to drivers after rise in incidents putting highways workers in danger

More than 500 incidents have been recorded in Staffordshire over the last year.

These included drivers ignoring signs and cones, driving through road closures, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres and mounting pavements to squeeze past roadworks.

In other cases, vehicles were seen not stopping for traffic lights and there has also been general anti-social behaviour and verbal abuse towards highways operatives.

In one incident reported to Staffordshire Police, a driver mounted a public footpath to get past a gulley emptier and almost collided with the worker.

The incident resulted in a formal warning being issued to the driver.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Our highways workers have an important job to do in keeping our roads running and maintained.

"They work in all weather, often in very challenging conditions and they have the right to be safe when going about their work.

“It is unacceptable that some members of the public choose to behave in this way and put workers' lives at risk just because they can’t be bothered to wait for traffic lights to change or work to be completed.

“We know it’s only a small number of people who choose to behave this way, but we want to let people know we won’t stand for it.”

Richard Harris, account director for Amey, said: “We are seeing an increase in incidents where the safety of our highways operatives is being placed at risk.

"Poor driving behaviour on Staffordshire roads will not be tolerated and appropriate action can and will be taken against motorists whose driving behaviour can be called into question.

“Our highways operatives work in a dangerous environment, often on fast roads where traffic flow is significant.

"We would urge all drivers to exercise caution and patience when driving through roadworks.”

Staffordshire Police have issued a number of warnings to motorists after dash camera footage has been provided by highways crews.

Inspector Mark Joynson, of Staffordshire Police’s road policing team, said: “Highways workers should be able to do their essential maintenance and repair work on our roads without fear of being verbally abused or sustaining injury through dangerous driving.

“We urge drivers to be patient and safe, when driving through roadworks, in order to protect themselves and others from harm.

"We will take robust action against any person found to be abusing highway workers or driving in a dangerous manner on our roads.”