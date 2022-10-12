Former footballer contesting charges after incident at children's game

Ashley Williams started his career playing for Hednesford Town

Ashley Williams was charged by the Football Asssociation (FA) with improper conduct and violent, threatening behaviour after allegedly attacking an opposition coach at an Under 12s football match.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Wolverhampton and played for Hednesford Town in the early 2000s, is said to have entered the field of play to confront an opposition coach who had intervened after Williams's son had been involved in an exchange with an opponent.

The incident is said to have happened on September 18 during the match between Corinthians and Williams's TSC at Manchester's Wright-Robinson College in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

The former Wales captain and BBC pundit is said to have reacted furiously to the incident involving his son, according to witnesses, allegedly grappling with the man in front of his own son and wife, and refusing to let him go.

A video taken at the time shows other parents dragging Williams away as children look on with the game halted, with Williams attempted to wrestle free and continuing to abuse two opposition coaches at the match, which was subsequently abandoned.

A witness at the scene said Williams "came on and completely lost it" and said parents were pleading with him to stop as he allegedly had the coach in a headlock, saying the behaviour was disgraceful from someone who should know better.

Ashley Williams is a former Wales captain and is expected to be part of the BBC coverage of the World Cup. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire..

A spokesman for Williams has said that he he had been assaulted and was defending himself.

He said: "'Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself.

"We have 45 witnesses, including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch, who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously."