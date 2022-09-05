Plans for almost £15m training facility for armed police to get under way in Staffordshire

The indoor facility will be built at the force's headquarters in Stafford at a cost of £14.8m and will allow armed officers to "deploy more quickly" when needed.

Police chiefs say the quicker response time is due to locating the facility within the county, on Weston Road, rather than sharing facilities with neighbouring forces.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & rescue and Crime, Ben Adams said: "Police firearms deployments in Staffordshire are relatively low, but when our communities need an armed response to keep them safe, it is essential that the force has the right training and facilities in place to deliver the highest quality service.

“Police forces have a legal responsibility to meet not only national College of Policing standards but also local strategic threat and risk assessments. These have evolved considerably in recent years, requiring solutions that improve services, protect the public from harm and deliver value for money for the long term.

“Using public money efficiently is a priority for me, and this investment is part of a wider estates plan for Staffordshire Police to ensure buildings are sustainable and future proof. The initial budget for the facility was set at £18 million, and these revised proposals represent a significant saving on that figure while fully meeting the force’s operational requirements.”

The centre will provide specialist officers with a purpose built soundproofed facility which meeds current standards. And it will boast state-of-the-art facilities, including a 50-metre indoor firing range and training rooms.

The force currently leases an outdoor range but a detailed review was conducted over its use amid concerns over the long-term availability of the site, which has prompted the recommendation for a facility under control of Staffordshire Police.

Work on the new facility is expected to begin in 2024, and should be completed by September 2025.

Deputy chief constable Emma Barnett, said: "The safety of the public is our top priority. In order to achieve this, it is sometimes necessary to deploy armed officers.

“Although firearms deployments remain relatively low and Staffordshire remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit, it is vital that our Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) are appropriately trained and equipped to respond to the most serious incidents in order to protect the public.