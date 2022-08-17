Seaside day for families using hospice service

Two-year-old Bluebell and six-year-old Gabriel Baxter from Wolverhampton, with Acorns physiotherapist Kevin Harvey.

Acorns Children’s Hospice is working with SNAP, the Special Needs Adventure Playground, in Cannock, to continue to provide quality experiences for local families while the charity’s Walsall-based hospice undergoes major refurbishment.

Acorns is hosting weekly sessions at the Pye Green Road centre to enable families to come together, share their journeys and make precious memories.

This week, families visiting Acorns at SNAP enjoyed a seaside themed day complete with ice lolly and jelly-fish crafts, sandcastle making, fish and chips, ice creams, water play and a sensory reading of Pirates Love Underpants.

Ruth Davis, outreach nurse lead at Acorns in the Black Country, said: “We’ve had so much fun at our recent seaside and activity days. It’s been a real joy to see children at Acorns and their siblings get stuck into the many activities we’ve had on offer, from soft play, pony rides and arts and crafts to messy play and the use of the whole adventure playground.

“Seeing the smiles on faces, sharing the laughter and helping families make special memories together is exactly what these sessions are about.

“It’s so important that we are able to bring families together while our Walsall hospice undergoes an exciting refurbishment and we’re so grateful to the team at SNAP for helping us continue to do that.