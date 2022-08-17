Duo raise nearly £20,000 ahead of third trip to war-torn Ukraine

Gary Fear and Dave Perry with Igor Bodnarchuk

Dave Perry, from Newport, and Gary Fear, of Gnosall, have witnessed the horror and brutality of the war twice already after starting fundraising.

They use money raised to buy food and provisions in Ukraine, before delivering the aid to devastated families.

As they prepare to head back, overall fundraising has now reached in £19,600, just short of their £20,000 target.

"On the last two visits we have seen people in temporary accommodation in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Rivne," said Gary. "We have met people living in the ruins of their homes in Irpin and Bucha – people with grandparents, babies and small children.

"We have spent £12,700 of the total so far on the first two visits, taking food to these people and, with the help of Morrisons in Nantwich, providing comfort packs for soldiers and hundred of nappies and sanitary items.

"With what we have in our fund, this will allow us to have around £7,500 to spend on food and supplies and allow us to take food to several hundred more people."