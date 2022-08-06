Businesses say removal of brown tourist signs could end their livelihoods

Jane Griffiths, Cate Dangerfield, Sue Jenkinson and Sir Gavin Williamson MP

Hollies Poultry Farm is located on the Wolverhampton Road near Laney Green and has had a brown tourist sign since the creation of the nearby dual carriageway and M6 Toll Road over twenty-two years ago. These roads made the Wolverhampton Road into a cul-de-sac and these brown tourist signs were awarded to the farm at the time as compensation following the resulting cut in customer numbers.

However, Highways England is now threatening to not replace these brown signs following their removal for roadworks related to the new M54-M6 Link Road as they state the businesses inside Hollies Poultry Farm do not meet their criteria.

The businesses – Hollies Farm Shop, Cate’s Cakes Tearoom, and Angel Voices – are deeply concerned that losing these signs will spell the beginning of the end for their shops.

Jane Griffiths, owner of Angel Voices, said: “Over twenty-two years ago, Hollies Farm Shop managed to cling on despite 50 per cent of their business being lost when Wolverhampton Road became a cul-de-sac. While residents on the road received financial compensation from this change, Hollies Poultry Farm received these brown tourist signs as compensation and they have proved essential in driving up business ever since.

“If Highways England takes away these signs, three locally owned businesses could close overnight. We are not asking for the world, just for Highways England to engage with our concerns.”