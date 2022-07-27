Drivers put in 'danger' as people drop rocks and bricks off bridges on M6 Toll road

Staffordshire Police said a series of incidents had been reported where bricks, rocks and other objects have been dropped onto passing cars causing damage.

It has happened between April and July between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays, and in the afternoons on weekends, with the items dropped onto the M6 Toll road.

PC Jo Wright, from the Central Motorway Police Group, said: “Behaviour such as this is reckless and puts multiple lives in unnecessary danger. Not only can it cause serious damage to vehicles, but even more worryingly, it can result in serious injury to those travelling in the vehicle and potentially cause a devastating collision.

“We already have officers patrolling known locations, who will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators, to ensure that those travelling can do so safely, so I would encourage young people to think about the consequences of a spilt second silly decision or an attempt to show off, that it can have serious consequences for them and others.

“In addition to this, I would also like to appeal to parents. As we move into warmer weather and school holidays approach, I ask that you check what your children are up to, and where they are going, as well as speak with them about the importance of making safe and responsible decisions.”

Officers were called to Pool Lane, Burntwood, just before 6pm on April 18 where a witness reported a group of youths – seen wearing dark hoodies – throwing objects from a bridge onto the motorway.

And on May 26, just before 8.50pm, officers attended Norton Hall Lane in Norton Canes after reports two youths were seen directing water balloons towards vehicles on the motorway.

And a witness reported slabs thrown at vehicles just before the exit of T5 on the M6 Toll at 2.15pm on June 12. A month later, on July 3, and police were called again to Pool Lane at 2.50pm after reports of two youths throwing rocks at vehicles travelling on the M6 Toll. One driver reported having their wing mirror taken off and scratches on their vehicle.

Six days later – on July 9 – a victim reported a group of youths having dropped a brick on their vehicle, resulting in damage to the bonnet. the incident happened at around 1.30pm at the T6 northbound of the M6 Toll, but the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.