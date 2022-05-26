Rare vintage video games and consoles for sale in Lichfield auction

1994’s Super Metroid

The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley Park has been filled with the nostalgic sounds of retro game music as cataloguers relived their youth.

Online now with Richard Winterton Auctioneers until Monday, May 30, the timed sale has been described as ‘hugely evocative’ for gamers.

Game Boy RPG Knight Quest

Three sealed Super Nintendo SNES games from the mid-1990s, all from a single owner collection, are tipped to sell for hundreds each.

1994’s Super Metroid is estimated to make between £600 to £800, Donkey Kong Country 2 from 1995 is estimated at £400 to £500 and Terranigma, also from 1995, is estimated at £600 to £800.

"SNES is when video gaming really became a global phenomenon," said a spokesperson for Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

"The RPG (role-playing game) Terranigma only ever came out in Japan and Europe so that makes it slightly more unusual and, of course, rarer.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ timed online-only gaming auction

"The whole gaming section of the sale is really representative of the formative years and development of video games and hugely evocative – especially for Generation X and Millenials."

The sale also features a HALO 3 Legendary Edition from 2007 including Master Chief’s spartan helmet, consigned by a Lichfield collector, expected to sell at £300 to £400.

First generations of consoles are represented by an Adman Grandstand TV game 3000, a ZX Spectrum 16k, a boxed Amiga 1200 and a SEGA Master System.

There is also a Pokémon Crystal for the Game Boy Colour and Pokémon trading cards including a completed Base Set – valued at £300 to £400 – along with a Jungle Set and a Fossil Set.

Vintage comics range from original X-Men editions including multiple first appearances by Apocalypse, Kitty Pride and Emma Frost to Spiderman, including The Green Goblin’s last stand, and Avengers comics including first appearances by Falcon and Rogue.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Gaming & Hi-Fi Sale is live online now at bid.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/8188/srric10297.