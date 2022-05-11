Staffordshire monument planned to honour Caribbean men and women who served in British armed forces

A still from a video submitted as part of the planning application for the memorial submitted to Lichfield District Council.

An application has been submitted to Lichfield District Council to install the monument at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

The 60 hectare (148 acre) wooded parkland has become a national focal point for remembrance of those who have given their lives for their country. It contains several memorials to those involved in the military, civil service, emergency services, charities and other organisations.

A statement submitted as part of the application said: “The UK Caribbean diaspora has always presented opportunities for the development, growth, and security of the UK, yet it has also, at times, been overlooked. This is especially the case towards the contribution of uniformed service personnel in the defence of the realm.

“This project seeks to educate, curate, and provide a positive sustainable narrative which pulls across centuries of the lived experiences of British Caribbean men and women that took on the military uniforms of Britain to protect, uphold fairness, freedom, justice, and humanity. It will facilitate better engagement and strengthen the bonds of relationships with the Caribbean, its diaspora and wider base UK citizens in a post-Windrush and Brexit era.”