Poet's mental health message for parcel network

The APC, which has its headquarters at Norton Canes,is running a series of activities and initiatives to promote positive mental health and raise awareness around the Mental Health Foundation’s official theme of ‘Loneliness’.
It is working with spoken word artist Elliott Dexter, who performs Dexter), who will be performing a piece for the business on Wednesday, May 11.
Manhood, which explores a number of themes around mental health, isolation and self-discovery, will be shown to employees across the national network.
The APC is encouraging employees to talk more openly about some of the mental health challenges that can affect individuals.
Dexter said: “Mental Health is something I’ve struggled with myself. A lot of my friends and family have struggled with it in fact. It’s one of those things that touches so many parts of people’s lives and is often talked about, yet it's not always understood or dealt with properly. I’m so grateful to be able to work with The APC, sharing my piece around the challenges that come with self-discovery, mental anxiety and isolation, and encouraging others to talk more openly about mental health issues that may be affecting them.”
Dexter was recently introduced to The APC through the business’ work with EPIC - a business mentoring programme for young entrepreneurs. As part of the partnership with EPIC, Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC took on mentorship of Dexter after he was invited to join the EPIC Young Business Programme in March following the successful presentation of his business concept, ‘Dexter’s Poetry Place’.
Mr Smith, said: “As a business we want to promote positive mental health and create an environment of trust where our people feel they can talk openly and honestly with us about their health. We’re truly honoured to have Dexter performing for our colleagues within the business on this important week. His ability to express and share his messages around mental health are testament to his talent and I hope that his performance will encourage others to reflect and have the confidence to speak openly about the issues that may be affecting them.”