Poet's mental health message for parcel network

Dexter

The APC, which has its headquarters at Norton Canes,is running a series of activities and initiatives to promote positive mental health and raise awareness around the Mental Health Foundation’s official theme of ‘Loneliness’.

It is working with spoken word artist Elliott Dexter, who performs Dexter), who will be performing a piece for the business on Wednesday, May 11.

Manhood, which explores a number of themes around mental health, isolation and self-discovery, will be shown to employees across the national network.

The APC is encouraging employees to talk more openly about some of the mental health challenges that can affect individuals.

Dexter said: “Mental Health is something I’ve struggled with myself. A lot of my friends and family have struggled with it in fact. It’s one of those things that touches so many parts of people’s lives and is often talked about, yet it's not always understood or dealt with properly. I’m so grateful to be able to work with The APC, sharing my piece around the challenges that come with self-discovery, mental anxiety and isolation, and encouraging others to talk more openly about mental health issues that may be affecting them.”

Dexter was recently introduced to The APC through the business’ work with EPIC - a business mentoring programme for young entrepreneurs. As part of the partnership with EPIC, Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC took on mentorship of Dexter after he was invited to join the EPIC Young Business Programme in March following the successful presentation of his business concept, ‘Dexter’s Poetry Place’.