Churches warned against metal thefts across county

Churches across Staffordshire have been warned of a rise in metal thefts

The warning comes from specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, which saw a fall in theft of metal claims during the pandemic, but says criminal activity is likely to rise again over the coming months.

The introduction of UK-wide restrictions for Covid-19 limited opportunities for criminal gangs to steal metal, including lead and copper, from the country’s heritage buildings.

Ecclesiastical has said that with restrictions now largely gone and against a challenging economic backdrop, there are worries there could be a spike in criminal activity.

High demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in metal prices, has seen several churches already affected by theft in the first quarter of 2022.

Last year a gang was successfully prosecuted for a spate of thefts in Lincolnshire and beyond, with sentences totalling over 22 years for the crimes committed which caused over £2 million in damage, while another gang is currently awaiting trial.

Ecclesiastical is urging churches in Staffordshire to review their security arrangements and recommends measures such as security lights, roof alarms, installing additional lighting, anti-climb paint and CCTV.

Some churches and heritage properties that have been victims of metal theft incidents have replaced stolen materials with alternatives, such as stainless steel, which are less appealing to criminals.

Jo Whyman, risk management director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: "The last two years has seen a drop in claims, but we believe that the UK-wide lockdowns have played a part in this.

"There is a risk that the continuing economic downturn in the UK and high value of scrap metal could see an increase in theft of metal from historical buildings such as churches, which is why it is vital that they take steps to protect their premises from unscrupulous offenders.

"Theft of metal can have a devastating impact on churches and heritage buildings.

"Aside from the cost of replacing the metal, further damage can happen as a result of exposure to the elements which can cost thousands of pounds.

"It is vital that churches in Staffordshire take steps to protect themselves from thieves and follow our guidance which is available through our website."