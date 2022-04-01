Olympic-sized design challenge for JCB

Adam Burgess pictured with JCB employees, left to right, Georgia Pedley-Mackenzie, Matt Pickard, Alex Salisbury and Lewis Rowley

The 29-year-old Stone athlete missed out on a medal by a whisker in canoe slalom at the Tokyo Games last year – he was just 0.16 seconds off securing bronze. Now with his sights firmly set on upcoming World Championships and the 2024 Olympics in Paris he is turning the attention to the design of his new canoe.

He launched a design competition for the new boat during a talk about his Olympic experience to more than 100 apprentices and graduates at JCB’s World HQ in Rocester – and promised a selection of items from his Team GB kit to the winning entrant.

Adam said: “I am excited to see what the JCB team of graduates and apprentices come up with for my next boat design. It will be used at all my international competitions over the next two years so there is a real opportunity for someone to show off their design talent!”

Adam – who has been sponsored by JCB since 2020 – has stipulated that black and yellow need to play a major role in his new boat’s vinyl wrap and that it can draw design cues from the Union Jack.

JCB apprentice scheme leader Holly Broadhurst added: “Everyone is thrilled to be involved in the competition. While our employees are more used to designing the way JCB diggers look, this is a great opportunity to showcase their skills on an international platform and be creative in a very different way.”