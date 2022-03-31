Heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis heading to Cannock

Lennox Lewis arrives for the 2012 Laureus World Sports Awards, at Central Hall Westminster, Storey's Gate, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2012. See PA story SPORT Laureus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

In an incredible coup for Bar Sport and the Premier Suite, the three-time world heavyweight champion will be heading there on Sunday, April 24.

It is remarkable that he has chosen the Cannock venue to make his after dinner speaking debut but it is testament to the esteem which Bar Sport and the Premier Suite is held in amongst boxing circles.

There will be a drinks reception with gourmet meal and an opportunity for photos to be taken with the legend. It will be hosted by boxing guru Steve Bunce and Lewis will be interviewed by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

Lewis, 56, was the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed championship.

Lewis had dual citizenship with Canada and won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul in the super-heavywight division after defeating Riddick Bowe in the final.

He was declared WBC heavyweight champion in 1992 after Riddick Bowe gave up the title to avoid defending it against Lewis.

He defended the title three times before an upset knockout loss to Oliver McCall in 1994. Lewis avenged the loss in a 1997 rematch to win back the vacant WBC title.

Two fights against Evander Holyfield in 1999 (the first ending in a controversial draw) saw Lewis become undisputed heavyweight champion by unifying his WBC title with Holyfield's WBA and IBF titles, as well as the vacant IBO title.

Lewis was knocked out by Hasim Rahman in a huge upset in 2001 but this defeat was avenged later in the year. In 2002, Lewis defeated Mike Tyson in one of the most highly anticipated fights in boxing history.

Prior to the event, Lewis was awarded the Ring magazine heavyweight title, which had been discontinued in the late 1980s. In what would be his final fight, Lewis defeated Ukraine's current mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in a brutal and bloody encounter in 2003. He vacated his remaining titles and retired from boxing in 2004.

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport and the Premier Suite, said: "This is just massive - a huge coup for Bar Sport and the Premier Suite and Cannock.

"I still can't quite believe he will be coming. We believe this is the first show of its kind which Lennox has taked part in and we are getting a huge interest from boxing fans. It promises to be a quite unforgettable night."

Tickets are available by ringing 01543 572092 Opt 1.