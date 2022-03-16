Businesses leading new campaign to help improve air quality

The two-week Anti-Idling campaign is being delivered by Staffordshire County council and local businesses, including HellermannTyton and Amey .

During the campaign, businesses will be encouraging employees to turn off their engines when they aren’t in use. Schools have also taken the opportunity to get involved.

Over 100 organisations have already signed up to the campaign sharing the message that idling impacts on the health of individuals.

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said: “We know that air pollution from vehicles can cause many health issues and it’s important we do what we can to improve air quality.

“Businesses of all sizes contribute to poor air, but they can also have a big impact in improving it and we’ll support them to do this. Businesses can also help by encouraging staff to visit the air aware page and make a pledge to make a small change.

“It’s great to see Staffordshire companies including Amey signing up to our campaign and great to see the efforts they are making to help reduce air pollution. Our message is really simple and will help to raise everyone’s awareness of the small, easy things we can all do to reduce air pollution and help us all breathe easier.”