Young performers overcome challenges of pandemic to stage musical

Students from M3 Studios in rehearsals for a recent production of Cats at Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock. Photo: Richard Burley of Epic Action Imagery

Talented youngsters returned to the stage for the first time in two years with a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats.

M3 Studios performed the show at the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock during the half term break.

The young performers all attend classes run by the theatre school and were delighted by the opportunity to perform after the Covid pandemic halted productions.

Dominic Clarson, of M3 Studios, said: “The youngsters have loved the fact they have been able to get back into it.

“They work so hard and there was a real team spirit.

“Everyone enjoys an M3 production because we put so much passion into it.”

M3 Studios, which is run by industry professionals, runs most of its classes at Cannock Chase High School on a Saturday but it also operates in Wolverhampton, Rugeley and Burntwood.

“We have given tuition online during the pandemic,” said Dominic.

“This is the first big post-pandemic show that we have managed to stage.”

Praising the young performers, Dominic added: “The kids are brilliant and have performed to a professional standard.

“Some of them go on to study full time at theatre schools.”

Featuring much-loved songs including Memory and Mr Mistoffelees Cats is the fourth-longest running show on Broadway and the sixth-longest running in London’s West End.

Dominic said the company puts a lot into preparing for the shows through rehearsals.

“Cats is a difficult show because of the physicality,” he said.

“The women I work with are fantastic, very talented dancers and choreographers.”

Ninety young people took part in the show and M3 Studios school has some 400 members.

Dominic said it was amazing to be back in the theatre, despite the hurdles and difficulties of the pandemic.

He said: "During the pandemic and multiple lockdowns we decided to put our best efforts in to keep our students engaged and motivated during a very difficult time.

"We took our classes online, with high definition training videos, courses and also live Zoom classes.

"We had to adapt quickly or potentially lose our business.

"During the summer of 2021 we professionally filmed our summer showcase productions at the Prince of Wales Theatre and live streamed this to parents at home in the style of a movie premiere.

"During the lockdowns we also held a live online talent show where our students could submit their talent videos and we invited in a panel of experienced West End professionals including the star role in Aladdin to critique the performers and pick their favourites after audience vote and a number of 'heats'. Prizes were awarded to the top placers and best costume."

M3 Studios has been offering classes, including acting, singing and dancing, to children aged between three and 21 since November 2014.

It has branches in Cannock, Burntwood, Telford, Wolverhampton, Rugeley and is opening another branch in Walsall.