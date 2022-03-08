Stafford borough residents born in same year as The Queen invited to Platinum Jubilee event

The Queen was born in 1926

Stafford Borough Council is searching for nonagenarians born in 1926 to join the Mayor of Stafford Borough, at the event on Sunday, May 29.

The royal tea will take place at 3pm in the Fitzherbert Suite of Stafford Rugby Club in the town’s Blackberry Lane, with historic slides and live music as part of the afternoon event.

Residents are being urged to recommend friends and family from the borough who was born in 1926, to attend the tea party and email their details to jubilee@staffordbc.gov.uk.

Councillor Patrick Farrington, leader of the council, said: “I am looking forward to hearing about the incredible stories and memories from people who have lived their lives during the same period as our wonderful monarch.

"And what a fantastic way to mark Her Majesty’s amazing 70 years on the throne by inviting our very own borough residents who were born in 1926 to celebrate together with tea, cake, music and memories."

He added: "I’d encourage residents to contact us as soon as possible if they know a friend or relative who would like to be involved in this special afternoon tea."

The royal tea party is the latest announcement by the borough council to mark the Platinum Jubilee. A four-day event over the long bank holiday weekend in early June is also taking place in Victoria Park to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.