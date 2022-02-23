Major improvement plan for key road corridor

The aim is to reduce congestion

The upgrades are targeted at reducing congestion, supporting local businesses and promoting greener transport use – including the take up of electric vehicles.

The plans from Midlands Connect could create a £12 billion economic boost and help to unlock over 12,000 jobs.

New research released alongside the report shows that drivers are losing 37 minutes every weekday due to congestion on this route.

The report – Levelling-up Stoke, Staffordshire, Derby and Derbyshire: The road to success – outlines a series of strategic recommendations for long-awaited upgrades, badly needed to alleviate bottlenecks along the 90km long A50/A500 corridor, which links Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and the North-West.

Large manufacturers such as JCB, Rolls-Royce, Toyota and Alstom rely on this key east-west route to keep supply chains moving and provide links to international markets.

Currently, traffic congestion on the A50/A500 threatens to stand in the way of business growth. The route sees between 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles passing along it every single day.

With deadlines to secure funding via the Department for Transport’s Road Investment Strategy schemes fast approaching, Midlands Connect is working closely with local authorities and other partners to help turn its plans into reality. By putting together a phased, corridor wide approach, it is hoped that improvements can be brought forward and provide good value for money, something that has previously been a barrier to progress.

Suggested improvements on the corridor include:

*On the corridor’s western section, running from Blythe Bridge, Staffordshire to M6 J15-16 (through Stoke-on-Trent): strategic improvements to M6 J15 to resolve congestion, to improve safety and facilitate better flow of traffic on M6 and A500; technology-led improvements to improve the reliability and safety of the M6 between Junction 15 and 16

On the central section that runs from the A50/A38 Toyota junction to Blythe Bridge, Staffordshire: grade separation of the A50 and local roads at two locations in Uttoxeter, with associated slip roads to provide access and other potential enhancements to support growth and boost local active travel networks and enhancements to existing roundabouts at Sudbury and Blythe Bridge to increase capacity and reduce delays.

Sir John Peace, chairman of Midlands Connect said: “This report released today outlines why upgrades to the A50/A500 manufacturing corridor are crucial both to keep international markets open after Brexit and to reduce emissions by enabling more direct and efficient journeys.

“This suggested strategic enhancement plan from Midlands Connect is based on comprehensive research which proves just how economically important this 90km East-West stretch of road between Crewe and Derby is. Improvements will also make it easier for business and local communities to prepare for a future where electric vehicles and alternative fuels become the norm.

“A key location for manufacturing and industrial activity due to its fantastic links with major UK cities and local supply chains, the corridor is home to industry leading businesses including JCB, Toyota, Rolls Royce and Alstom, and will soon link the new HS2 hubs at Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent with the planned freeport close to East Midlands Airport. However, the busy A50/ A500 has slowly become more congested over time and regular bottlenecks form at junctions during peak times. Widespread development is planned for the surrounding area, meaning that change is needed now, with this sustainability-led plan to keep locals, employees and businesses moving.”