Burst water main forces closure of A38 in Staffordshire

The A38 is closed in Staffordshire

Homes around Alrewas and Fradley either have no water or low pressure.

South Staffordshire Water issued an emergency update at 5.30pm.

A spokesman said: "We are dealing with a burst main on the A38, which is causing no water or low pressure for customers in the Alrewas and Fradley areas.

"We are working hard to restore your supply as quickly as possible and the storms will not stop our work. We will continue to work, with safety precautions in place, to get it fixed as soon as we can."

The spokesman added: "The A38 will be closed with diversions in place, while we carry out our work. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

In Worcestershire road closures were announced for Saturday morning.