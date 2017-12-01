Healthwatch to lose funding under new contract

Healthwatch Staffordshire say the drop in funding could mean the public lose their say on the running of hospitals and surgeries in the county.

A new contract with Staffordshire County Council, starting in April, will see the annual funding from the council fall from £415,000 to £210,000.

The statutory body scrutinises health services in the county, while providing a platform for residents to influence decisions.

The council accepts the funding is to decrease, but says a 'revamped service' will still provide a voice for the public.

Set up five years ago, the group claims to have increased the range of activities in care homes and ensured concerns about cancer care have been heard by those in charge.

Its umbrella group, Healthwatch England, has now raised fears about how the council will meet its statutory responsibilities with the 'reduced resources'.

It has written to the county council, asking officers to explain has assessed the cost of delivering its local Healthwatch and to outline a constituency plan should the resources provided prove insufficient.

Jane Mordue, chairman of Healthwatch England said: “These short-sighted proposals would be of concern to any community, but the people of Staffordshire will be only too aware of what can happen when patients have no way of voicing concerns about local services.

“Over the last five years Healthwatch Staffordshire has been providing a first class service across the county for less than the cost of a second class stamp per person.

"This money has been spent on ensuring people’s views and experiences drive improvement in how local hospitals, GPs and care homes are run. However, cutting this already modest spend by more than half raises serious questions about the future effectiveness of Healthwatch in Staffordshire.

“The majority of councils have recognised the value Healthwatch brings by choosing to avoid cuts of this size as they struggle with their own financial pressures.

"We urge Staffordshire Council to provide realistic funding to give the people of Staffordshire the voice they need to influence the big decisions to come about how local health and care services are delivered.”

The revamp of the service follows a consultation held earlier this year by the council.

County Councillor Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing said: “Making sure people in Staffordshire have a voice in helping shape health and care services in Staffordshire is a key priority for the county council.

"As the contact for Healthwatch is up for renewal, we have taken the opportunity to reshape the service and look and what works well, and what can be done better.

“With less money to go around, we have to make sure we are focusing on what’s important to Staffordshire people.

"We are committed to ensuring there is an effective local Healthwatch service that, coupled with our own Healthy Staffordshire Select Committee, scrutinises local health services, helps people give their views on social care and health, and ensures they are heard by decision makers.”