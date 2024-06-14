Woman taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, which involved a van and a car, took place at around 4.40pm on the A464 near Shifnal.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two people had been injured in the crash – one potentially seriously.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the A464 near Shifnal at around 4.40pm.

"Two ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a van had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the van, a woman, was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the car, also a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford."