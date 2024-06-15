Express & Star
'It's crumbling away': Anger as blob of tar used to patch up town's expensive new pavement

A council says it has been assured 'like-for-like' paving slabs will replace a blob of tar used to patch up part of a town centre's expensively-refurbished pavement.

By Dominic Robertson
Shifnal residents Jackie and David Wenlock were some of those unimpressed at the state of the pavement following the work.

A former public telephone box was removed from Shifnal's Cheapside earlier this week.

But the section of ground on which the box used to stand has been filled in with a tarmac style material – putting it at odds with the paving slabs added to the town centre as part of a £3.6m refurbishment completed last year.

Local residents have already been remarking on the repair, but Shropshire Council says it has been told a 'like-for-like' replacement will be made 'as soon as possible'.

It comes after Shifnal Town Council issued its own comments on the repair – saying it had only supported the removal of the phone box on the condition the repair was suitable.

