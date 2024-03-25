Black Country brewery buys Shifnal pub - with plans to refurbish before reopening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The White Hart in Shifnal, which is currently temporarily closed, has been bought by Black Country Ales.

It is the 52nd acquisition for the Kingswinford-based brewer of real ale.

The brewery said they plant to refurbish the pub before reopening it.

Announcing the purchase, Angus McMeeking of Black Country Ales said: “The White Hart is a characterful property that fits nicely into the Black Country Ales estate.

“We look forward to carrying out a sympathetic refurbishment, ensuring that we retain as much character of this old property possible, and return another great real ale pub back to the local community of Shifnal and the surrounding area.”