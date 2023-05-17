Crews battle blaze at Shifnal dog kennels

Aftermath of a fire which has taken place at Hatton Boarding Kennels

The fire, at Hatton Boarding Kennels near Shifnal, was reported to the fire service just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Four engines from Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene on the A464, where they said a residential property and adjoining garage were involved in the blaze.

Three people at the scene were found to be suffering from slight smoke inhalation and were assessed by the ambulance service.

The A464 between Shifnal and Whiston Cross was closed for around two hours while the crews tackled the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the fire was under control, was received at 6.30pm.

Crews stayed on site for a further inspection at around 10pm.