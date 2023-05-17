Notification Settings

Crews battle blaze at Shifnal dog kennels

By Megan JonesShifnalPublished: Comments

Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze at a boarding kennels near Shifnal on Tuesday.

Aftermath of a fire which has taken place at Hatton Boarding Kennels
The fire, at Hatton Boarding Kennels near Shifnal, was reported to the fire service just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Four engines from Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene on the A464, where they said a residential property and adjoining garage were involved in the blaze.

Three people at the scene were found to be suffering from slight smoke inhalation and were assessed by the ambulance service.

The A464 between Shifnal and Whiston Cross was closed for around two hours while the crews tackled the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the fire was under control, was received at 6.30pm.

Crews stayed on site for a further inspection at around 10pm.

Photographs from Wednesday morning show the garage roof devastated by the blaze, and the adjoining property roof partially destroyed.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

