Look at the snazzy new look Bridgnorth restaurant unveils as it plans town's first sushi bar
A restaurant in a Shropshire market town has revealed a bright new paint job as it prepares to open the town's first sushi bar.
Peepo in Bridgnorth's High Street has undergone a revamp ahead of a launch party for its new sushi restaurant on its top floor.
The High Town restaurant is opening Kisu Kisu Sushi next Thursday (June 27).
Revealing its bold new look on Facebook, the restaurant said: “We’ve had a new paint job just in time for the launch of our new sushi bar next week, located in the top section of the restaurant @kisu_kisu_sushi (our launch party is at 6pm on the 27/6/24 all welcome - just pop down for a drink and some sushi on us!).”
The restaurant said its Peepo menu and opening hours would remain the same, and sushi can be ordered in the main restaurant.