Flooding expected in Shropshire: Warnings updated for Bridgnorth as river Severn passes threshold for property floods

The Environment Agency says it expect flooding to affect properties on Severnside and at the Quatford Caravan Park in the Hampton Loade and Highley area.

Flooding is also expected at properties on Ferry Road in the Ironbridge and Jackfield area following updated warnings from the Environment Agency.

The Government's flooding service says: "River levels continue to rise at the Buildwas river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. We expect flooding to affect properties on Ferry Road."

The predicted peak at Buildwas is expected at 5.2m to 5.5m on Saturday afternoon

A flood warning for the River Severn at Quatford says: "River levels continue to rise at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. We expect flooding to affect Quatford Caravan Park."

Businesses are still open despite the flood barriers going up in Ironbridge

In Bridgnorth itself they sat flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

"We expect flooding to affect properties on Severnside," they said.

The river has been predicted to peak in Bridgnorth at between 4.4m to 4.7m on Saturday evening,

They warn that further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours but they are closely monitoring the situation.

Further updates are expected by 5pm on Saturday or as the situation changes.

Water levels continue to rise in Buildwas

Telford and Wrekin Council says that despite the flood barriers going up at the Wharfage in Ironbridge businesses remain open for visitors to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site this weekend

"You'll notice that the flood barriers have been placed along the Wharfage, but please don’t let this affect your plans," said a spokesperson.

The council says businesses remain open as usual, pedestrian access along The Wharfage is still open and all local car parks remain open.

The road from the Museum of the Gorge (including New Road) to the mini-roundabout at the bottom of Madeley Road is closed, with a diversion in place

Buses will not serve The Wharfage or the Museum of the Gorge car park. They will turn at Waterloo Street roundabout and Dale End roundabout