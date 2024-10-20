'Please don't put your loved ones ashes in public parks': Official request sparks a storm in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officials at Bridgnorth Town Council say that scattering ashes in public parks is not permitted for a number of reasons but it has started a lively debate online.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council put a 'polite reminder to all' on >its Facebook page suggesting alternatives.

The spokesperson said: "As we navigate our grief and honour our loved ones, it’s important to remember that scattering ashes in public parks is not permitted."

They said scattering ashes can be uncomfortable for other visitors who may not be aware of the significance or may find it unsettling.

Human remains can have an environmental impact they said by potentially harming wildlife and plant life.

The council suggests using designated memorial spaces or private locations instead.

"If you’re looking for a meaningful way to commemorate your loved one, consider designated memorial spaces or private locations that honour their memory while respecting community guidelines.

"Thank you for your understanding"

The response on local Facebook pages has been mixed to say the least.

One person posted that both of her parents are scattered in the memorial garden but she objects to the way it is at the moment.

"Maybe if you sorted out the steps to the memorial garden in the cemetery that had been closed off with the grotesque orange fence and tape it would be more inviting for people to scatter loved ones.

"Both of my parents are scattered there and it makes it a very upsetting experience to go and visit."

And another comment read: "Yes it might be upsetting for some to see but to that family scattering it means everything knowing their loved one is in a place they wished to be."

But another person said scattering ashes could be considered to be fly tipping.

"Always a good idea to get permission from the land owner or local authority before scattering ashes," they wrote. "They might be ashes of a loved one to you, but to someone else it could be considered fly tipping. Or scatter in your own garden."