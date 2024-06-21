Sinfonia to collect for charity at next concert in memory of cellist

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridgnorth Sinfonia is performing at St Mary's Church in the town on July 6.

The concert, which begins at 7.30pm, features movements from Sergei Prokofiev Romeo & Juliet Suites 1 & 2, Manuel de Falla's The Three-Cornered Hat Suite, and Aaran Copland's Appalachian Spring.

There will also be a collection for charity to honour Francis McFarlane who recently died. Francis was a talented cellist and valued member of Bridgnorth Sinfonia.

A spokesperson for the Sinfonia said: “Francis led the cello section in the early years of Bridgnorth Sinfonia. He will be remembered for his lovely playing and his warm, friendly and helpful presence in the orchestra.”

Tickets cost £12 (under-16s free) and can be purchased on the door or in advance from bridgnorthsinfonia.com.